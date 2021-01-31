Advertisement

Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County

(KOSA)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A mother and her two small children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries after icy road conditions caused her to roll her car into a ditch in Linn County on Sunday morning.

At 9:20 A.M., crews responded to a single-car accident in Linn County on Highway 30 westbound in the area near Standing Rock Rd.

When officers arrived, they assisted the driver, Mistyn Leo-Lopez, of Olin, and her two children, ages approximately 5-7 years-old, out of her 2008 Honda Civic.

A witness told authorities the car that lost control due to icy conditions and overcorrected before rolling into the ditch.

Ms. Leo-Lopez and her children were taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to be evaluated for minor injuries.

Linn County Deputies, Mt. Vernon Lisbon Police, Mt. Vernon Fire and Lisbon Mt. Vernon Ambulance all responded to the accident.

