Advertisement

Fire damages Cedar Rapids garage on Saturday morning

Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday morning.

Officials say crews got a call of smoke coming from a small, detached garage at 4061 Soutter Ave SE just before 10:00 A.M.

Authorities say there was heavy smoke when they arrived, but that the fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials say the residents were at home at the time of the fire, but that no one was displaced or required any medical treatment.

The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.(KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.(KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.(KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021.(KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the...
Winter Storm Watch issued, wintry mess expected Saturday
Wintry Mix of Sleet and Freezing Rain Develop
Freezing rain and sleet arrive this afternoon, changes to snow tonight
Joshua Lathrop, second from left, is pictured with his family. He was shot and killed in a gun...
Deadly Hiawatha Shoot out a case of self-defense, County Attorney rules
Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Charter School in Maynard
A look inside 1 of Iowa’s 2 Charter Schools
Iowa COVID case daily update 1-30-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 1-30-2021
The 2021 RAGBRAI route was announced on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
2021 RAGBRAI route announced, making stops through Waterloo and Anamosa
Beat the Bitters festival kicks off with ice sculptures
Beat the Bitters festival kicks off with ice sculptures
Beat the Bitters festival kicks off with ice sculptures
Beat the Bitters festival kicks off