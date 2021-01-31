Fire damages Cedar Rapids garage on Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday morning.

Officials say crews got a call of smoke coming from a small, detached garage at 4061 Soutter Ave SE just before 10:00 A.M.

Authorities say there was heavy smoke when they arrived, but that the fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials say the residents were at home at the time of the fire, but that no one was displaced or required any medical treatment.

The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids put out a garage fire on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (KCRG-TV9/Corey Thompson)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.