Eastern Iowa Investor warns new stockholders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investors told inexperienced new stockholders to be wary of buying stock propped up after social media posts.

Several companies like Gamestop, AMC, and others, were propped up by small-individual stock traders after large hedge fund managers bet against the companies. One of those who looked to get in on the action was Hiawatha native and ISU business student Noah Fischels.

“This was something we’ve never seen before,” he said.

Fischel and a number of his friends got into the stock market last month. He said when they saw the price of Gamestop shares rising, he wanted a slice of the cake. He was even featured on the popular Barstool Sports social media page.

“It went up 300% on the first day,” said Fischel “I bought in when the price was at the higher point, and then the next day, it dropped. We got scared and sold out.”

Fischel took a loss of $50 and moved to a different stock. Investors, however, said they were worried about millions of other people buying stock with money they couldn’t afford to lose.

“There were a couple of hedge fund companies that lost, but the real loser in all of this was the average person,” said Allen Wallace of Base Point Wealth.

Wallace said people with little experience should stay away from buying stocks in something similar to a GME, calling it a gamble. He said people should look to invest in a stock and expect slower returns.

“Investing is buying a security that you expect a fair return on overtime,” he said.

That advice wasn’t lost on Fischel.

“One of the main things I learned was to buy low and sell high,” he said. “We didn’t follow that the first time and lost money. I feel like that needs to happen, though, to learn about the market.

