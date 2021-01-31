Dubuque enforcing odd/even snow route parking policy on Monday and Tuesday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dubuque will be enforcing an odd/even snow route parking policy on Monday, February 1st and Tuesday, February 2nd.

Parking will not be allowed on the odd-numbered side of the streets on Monday and parking will not be allowed on the even-numbered side on Tuesday.

The only streets affected are those identified with snow route signs, which include the times that parking is restricted.

The policy’s parking restriction will be enforced during the entire posted and declared period, with no allowance for parking prior to the end of the posted time period or after a perceived plow pass.

Vehicles violating the restrictions will be ticketed and violators fined $30.

Residents who wish to receive an automatic email and/or text notification when the odd/even snow route policy is implemented can “subscribe” to do so through the “Notify Me” module on the City’s website at www.cityofdubuque.org/notifyme. Notifications are also posted to the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The City will also continue to use the CodeRED emergency notification system to phone residents who live on the odd/even snow route. To add a phone number to the database, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/codered.

For more information on Dubuque’s snow and ice control practices, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/snow or call (563)589-4250.

For additional information on the enforcement of this ordinance, please contact Support Services in the Dubuque Police Department at (563)589-4422 or email police@cityofdubuque.org

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.