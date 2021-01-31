Clark & Associates’ 4th annual adaptive ski event postponed to February 21st

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Clark & Associates have postponed the 4th Annual Winter Fun on the Slopes adaptive ski event that was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 31st at Sundown Mountain Ski Resort in Dubuque.

The event will now be held on Sunday, February 21st.

According to a statement for Clark & Associates, the decision was made because of unfavorable weather and because they did not “want anyone to get into harms way traveling to the ski event...”

The event is free for those with disabilities and special needs and will include all equipment and lift passes. Family and friends wishing to participate will be responsible for applicable fees.

The ski resort will enforce pandemic safety precautions, such as face mask requirements, social distancing reminders, more stringent cleaning, touchless payment options, and limits on the numbers of visitors in the resorts, restaurants, and other open areas. Pre-purchased tickets will be available outside to avoid in-person transactions.

The event will be led by certified ski instructors with a 2-to-1 instructor to student ratio in three sessions; 9:30-11:30 A.M.,12:00-2:00 P.M.. and 2:00-4:00 P.M.

Reservations are required with a limited number of participants per session. Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

”Our mission is to provide rehabilitative services, programs, and experiences to those with disabilities,” said Andy Steele, managing partner of Clark & Associates, in a statement. “This annual event provides skiing and snowboarding experiences which is something everyone should have a chance to enjoy. It’s a very gratifying event, and we are happy to bring this to the area.”

The Winter Fun on the Slopes event is limited to reservations. Anyone with questions or that would like to make a reservation, contact Chad Remmert at cremmert@clarkpo.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.