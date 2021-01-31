Advertisement

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter...
A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness of racial justice.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness of racial justice.

Proponents say it is a similar situation to when the Nobel Peace Prize went to Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago.

They also compare it to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, who were honored twice.

An estimated 20 million Americans have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests, and millions more have made their voices heard globally.

Monday is the deadline for submission for the Nobel Peace Prize and the nominating committee should have a short list in March.

The Parliament member nominating Black Lives Matter says it may be a long shot to win, but it’s important to spark the discussion.

A far-right member of the Norwegian Parliament is also said to be nominating former President Donald Trump for his work on Middle East peace.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Wintry Mix of Sleet and Freezing Rain Develop
Freezing rain and sleet arrive this afternoon, changes to snow tonight
Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Officials say prison inmate James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25...
Prison inmate James Kleppe dies of likely COVID-19 complications
University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
UI dental students calling for change in diversity efforts, while other students raise concerns over free speech

Latest News

A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locationg 16-year-old Anna...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Linn County lifts towing ban
Linn County issues towing ban
Linn County issues towing ban