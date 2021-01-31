Beat the Bitters festival kicks off with ice sculptures

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) -North Liberty’s annual Beat the Bitter’s festival kicked off Saturday morning with ice sculptors working in Penn Meadows Park.

Nine artists worked throughout the day to carve works of art out of ice. The festival also includes an online Pork Tornadoes concert Saturday night at 8pm, which will be raising money for the United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties’ Community Disaster Relief Fund.

A fireworks show is scheduled for Sunday night at 7pm. The ice sculptures will be displayed along the park trail for the rest of the festival, which runs through next Saturday.

More details on events throughout the week can be found here.

