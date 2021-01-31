2021 RAGBRAI route announced, making stops through Waterloo and Anamosa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Organizers have announced the route for the 2021 RAGBRAI, starting in Le Mars and ending in Clinton, with stops in Waterloo and Anamosa along the way.

The announcement was made at Big Grove Brewery Taproom in Iowa City on Saturday afternoon.

The popular, non-competitive, week-long, state-wide bike ride will take place July 25-31, 2021, riding through the following towns:

Sunday, July 25th-Le Mars to Sac City

Monday, July 26th-Sac City to Fort Dodge

Tuesday, July 27th-Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls

Wednesday, July 28th, Iowa Falls to Waterloo

Thursday, July 29th-Waterloo to Anamosa

Friday, July 30th-Anamosa to DeWitt

Saturday, July 31st-DeWitt to Clinton

This will be the 47th year the ride will take place. The 2020 RAGBRAI had to be canceled and postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

