Wintry Mix to Snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm warning has been issued for portions of eastern Iowa. A morning drizzle is possible followed by a freezing rain/sleet mix through late afternoon. Up to 0.25″ of ice is possible creating treacherous travel conditions. The precipitation then transitions to snow which continues into Sunday morning. Moderate to heavy snow is possible with 4-6″ “of snow expected for most areas north of I-80. South of I-80 the wintry mix continues. Stay up to date on the latest forecast.

