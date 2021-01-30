Iowa reports 74 more COVID-19 deaths, 1177 new cases on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 74 more COVID-19 related deaths and 1177 new cases of the virus in Iowa on Saturday.

As of 12:30 P.M., the state is reporting a total of 318,558 cases and 4,651 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,236 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 415 of the reported deaths.

A total of 281,462 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations and ventilator usage declined over the last 24 hours. The state reported a total of 376 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa.

That number is down from the 383 reported on Friday.

Over the last 24 hours, 48 more people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 84 virus patients in the ICU and 31patients on ventilators.

