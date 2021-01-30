Rep. Bobby Kaufmann calls for unity in Iowa politics: “republicans and democrats can be friends”

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Several polarizing issues are moving ahead in the Iowa legislature with the first deadline for bills coming up in two weeks.

Iowa Republicans are in full control of all levels of the state government and are moving forward on a constitutional amendment limiting abortion rights and another protecting gun rights. Neither is a done deal yet, Iowa voters would eventually have the final say. Proposals to expand school choice in Iowa are also moving ahead.

It’s drawn complaints from Democrats, who have little power to block the Republican agenda. But Representative Bobby Kaufmann tells KCRG TV9 he hopes to keep politics respectful in Iowa.

”I think I can be an example and others can be an example that republicans and democrats can be friends. That you can disagree and not try to cancel somebody, that you can disagree and not try to silence somebody, I think that’s the biggest thing I can do,” Kaufmann told us.

He says he’s alarmed at some efforts to silence particularly conservative viewpoints. With a legislative funnel in two weeks, he says Iowans can expect to see a common theme in bills he describes as pro-police and pro-firefighter.

