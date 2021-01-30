Prison inmate James Kleppe dies of likely COVID-19 complications

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Another prison inmate in Iowa has died from likely COVID-19 complications and other preexisting medical conditions.

Officials say James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25 P.M. on Thursday, January 28th at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

Kleppe was convicted of Lascivious Acts with a Child (two counts) and Sex Abuse 3rd Degree which carries a lifetime supervision clause. His sentence began on August 31, 2009.

His death marks the department’s 16th death in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

