Advertisement

Prison inmate James Kleppe dies of likely COVID-19 complications

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Another prison inmate in Iowa has died from likely COVID-19 complications and other preexisting medical conditions.

Officials say James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25 P.M. on Thursday, January 28th at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

Kleppe was convicted of Lascivious Acts with a Child (two counts) and Sex Abuse 3rd Degree which carries a lifetime supervision clause. His sentence began on August 31, 2009.

His death marks the department’s 16th death in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say prison inmate James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25...
Officials say prison inmate James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25 P.M. on Thursday, January 28th at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.(Iowa Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the...
Winter Storm Watch issued, wintry mess expected Saturday
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Joshua Lathrop, second from left, is pictured with his family. He was shot and killed in a gun...
Deadly Hiawatha Shoot out a case of self-defense, County Attorney rules
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season

Latest News

University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
UI dental students calling for change in diversity efforts, while other students raise concerns over free speech
University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Lathrop family wants justice
Lathrop family wants justice