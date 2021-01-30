Power outages reported in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy are both reporting power outages for customers in Cedar Rapids and Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

According to MidAmerican’s outage watch map, as of 2:00 P.M., 3959 customers in Iowa City are currently without power.

According to Alliant’s outage map, also as of 2:00 P.M., 559 customers are currently without power.

There’s no word at this time how long power is expected to be down in areas effected.

