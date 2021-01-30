Advertisement

Outside firm releases report on the use of tear gas in Iowa City

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City released its independent investigation into tear gassing Black Lives Matter protesters back in June.

But, almost all Iowa City city officials we reached out to didn’t want to talk about the report’s findings today. It will now be up to the city council to act or not on the reports around 40 recommendations.

Those recommendations in the around 80-page report include developing more narrow crowd control policies, update trainings, and increase interactions with protest leaders in the future.

The Iowa State Patrol declined to participate in the outside investigation and didn’t answer our emails or phone call for comment.

The city of Iowa City and its police force also declined to comment on the report. The city manager says it wants city council to look at the report without the influence of city staff. TV9 reached out to multiple members of the Iowa City City council. Only one member got back to us who told us she hasn’t looked at the report yet.

The report said protesters throwing tear gas canisters back at police was “the first recorded act of physical aggression during the event.”But, those canisters had to be fired first to be thrown back and the report also notes protesters burning things earlier.

Ala Mohamad, who is a co-founder of the Iowa Freedom Riders, said she was disappointed in the report. She said she’s frustrated that the company who made the report, OIR Group, didn’t talk to any people from her group. Although the investigators did talk to protestors.

She said she hopes the city council gets rid of tear gas as an option for responding to protests in the future.

“It’s never justified,” she said. “These are chemical ammunitions, on children, like there needs to be more serious talks about this and I don’t see it. I need to see action, I need to see bills, I need to see words from my congresswoman and congressmen. Like, come on.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the...
Winter Storm Watch issued, wintry mess expected Saturday
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
A spokesperson with the company who owns Kennedy Mall said Christopher & Banks had struggled...
Two retailers announce they are closing Dubuque stores

Latest News

Dubuque Superintendent reacts to in-person learning bill
Dubuque Superintendent reacts to in-person learning bill
Sheriff Joe Kennedy is proposing moving deputies from jail work to road patrol in an attempt to...
Dubuque County Sheriff proposes moving more deputies to road patrol
Iowa Democrats react to school voucher bill
Iowa Democrats react to school voucher bill
Timeline for vaccination eligibility in higher education is currently unknown
Timeline for vaccination eligibility in higher education is currently unknown
Explaining charter schools in Iowa
Explaining charter schools in Iowa