Ice and snow bring significant travel impacts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm warning has been issued. The storm begins as a bit of light morning drizzle followed by a freezing rain/sleet mix through late afternoon. Up to 0.25″ of iceing is possible. The precipitation then transitions to snow which continues into Sunday morning. The heavy snow is likely during the later afternoon and early evening. 4-6 “of snow is expected for most areas north of I-80. South of I-80 the wintry mix continues. Stay up to date on the latest forecast throughout the upcoming weekend.

