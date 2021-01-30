Freezing rain changes to snow tonight, wraps up tomorrow morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mess of sleet, freezing rain and snow to overspread the area this evening. The amount of sleet and freezing rain will play a massive role in how much our final snow amounts will be. At this time, a glaze of ice potentially as thick as a quarter inch is possible before the snow transition occurs. This alone will create very hazardous conditions on roads, sidewalks and driveways! Once the transition to snow occurs, it will continue through tomorrow morning. By the time it all wraps up, a general 3 to 6″ snowfall is expected north of I-80 with 1 to 3″ south of I-80. This snow will be extremely wet and quite heavy to shovel. Plan on dry and quiet weather Sunday night through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.