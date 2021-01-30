Advertisement

Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Shooting Graphic (file photo)(AP Images)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday night.

At 8:32 P.M., officers were called to the area near 2053 North Towne Ct Ne for a shots-fired call.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police and medical personnel treated the man at the scene and transported him to a hospital for further care.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the...
Winter Storm Watch issued, wintry mess expected Saturday
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Joshua Lathrop, second from left, is pictured with his family. He was shot and killed in a gun...
Deadly Hiawatha Shoot out a case of self-defense, County Attorney rules
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season

Latest News

University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
UI dental students calling for change in diversity efforts, while other students raise concerns over free speech
Officials say prison inmate James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25...
Prison inmate James Kleppe dies of likely COVID-19 complications
University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
Lathrop family wants justice
Lathrop family wants justice