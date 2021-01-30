Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday night.
At 8:32 P.M., officers were called to the area near 2053 North Towne Ct Ne for a shots-fired call.
When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police and medical personnel treated the man at the scene and transported him to a hospital for further care.
Officers collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
