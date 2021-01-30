Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday night.

At 8:32 P.M., officers were called to the area near 2053 North Towne Ct Ne for a shots-fired call.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police and medical personnel treated the man at the scene and transported him to a hospital for further care.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

