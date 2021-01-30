Cedar Rapids School Board reacts to school voucher bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids School Board issued a statement on Friday reacting to the advancement of Senate File 159, the school voucher program proposal passed by the Iowa Senate on Thursday and heading to the Iowa House for consideration.

If passed by the House and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the bill would provide public funds to enable some students to attend private schools.

The Cedar Rapids School Board issued the following statement in response to the bill’s advancement in the Iowa legislature:

“Governor Kim Reynolds proposed school choice reforms last week and Senate File 159 (formerly Senate Study Bill 1065) has been heavily discussed the last several days. This bill was approved by the Senate Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. It will move over to the House, with its first stop likely in the House Education Committee.

SF 159 is an omnibus bill that tackles a handful of school choice issues, including a school voucher program.

Key components of the bill that directly affect public education:

Proposes a state-funded school voucher scholarship program for public school students who want to attend non-public school. This is called “Student First Scholarships” or education savings accounts for resident students.

Makes open enrollment available in all districts.

Removes voluntary diversity plans for some larger school districts.

The following is how it could affect public schools and taxpayers:

The public’s investment would no longer be fully used to support public community schools which are open to all students regardless of race, religion, gender, socio-economic status and disability. Taxpayer dollars would be allocated for a new entitlement program for parents who choose non-public education.

Public schools are overseen by a publicly elected citizen governing board, are required to report academic results to the general public, have an annual public financial audit, and be transparent with all expenditures and decision-making. Non-public schools are not reviewed in that same public standard. Taxpayers may be limited in knowing how their funds are being used for the proposed voucher program.

This voucher program may start small, but can easily expand. This may pull more resources away from public schools.

Note that a recent Federal Department of Education review of a DC Voucher plan after three years showed no improvement of learning for any subgroup.”

This past week, Cedar Rapids Community School District Board of Directors submitted a letter to Iowa legislators outlining their position on Senate File 159 (formerly Senate Study Bill 1065). The following is an excerpt of that letter:

“Establishing a voucher program, even in this limited capacity, will lead to decreased funding for our public schools. It is our position that public tax dollars should be used to fund public schools. And ONLY public schools. Unlike private schools, public schools provide a free education to ALL students, regardless of race, gender, or socio-economic status. Unlike private schools, public schools must follow all guidelines established by the Americans with Disabilities Act and Individual with Disabilities Education Act. Unlike private schools, public schools must provide accountability and transparency to their community and to the State of Iowa. Private schools are not universally accessible by Iowa families. This legislation would benefit a few, at the expense of the many.”

