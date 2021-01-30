Cedar Rapids crews prepping for snowy weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids is preparing for this weekend’s winter weather.

Officials say crews have been working in advance to push snow back along the right-of-way to make room for more snow. This process, called benching, is typically done on roads with high traffic volumes, and where there is extra space in the right-of-way.

To do this, the plow blade is elevated above the curb line, pushing snow back further away from the curb and creating additional room for snow storage.

Crews routinely bench snow during the winter season as needed, in response to back-to-back snow events.

With precipitation expected on both Saturday and Sunday, shifts will be staggered to ensure coverage throughout the weekend.

Snow removal efforts on Saturday will focus on keeping main arterials open, with crews working into residential neighborhoods on Sunday after the snow event has ended and clearing can be more efficient.

The City is also reminding people to have sidewalks cleared within 48 hours of any ice or snow accumulations.

The City stockpiles material nearly a year in advance, and generally has approximately 9,000 tons of salt on hand, with contracts in place to replenish material throughout the winter.

The City has three locations to stockpile material, including a salt dome at the City Services Center that holds 4,500 tons of salt.

The City also says they have never run out of material during a winter season; in the past, the City has also been able to assist smaller jurisdictions who needed to purchase material and replenish their own stockpiles over difficult winters.

