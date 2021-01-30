Black Hawk County decision to cut money for epidemiologist position under legal review

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors’ decision to cut health department money for an epidemiologist position is now under legal review, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Fall Courier.

On Tuesday, supervisors voted 3-2 to eliminate nearly $99,000 in funds for the next fiscal. That money was intended to fill an open epidemiologist position.

Mike Treinen, an Assistant Attorney for Black Hawk County, told the Board of Health he is researching the legality of the motion.

In 2002, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled employment decisions are the responsibility of health boards, not supervisors. The Board has the ability to cut funding but cannot make personnel decisions.

Treinen said he should have a proposal about whether to clarify the motion by the end of Friday

At least one supervisor must approve to add it to next Tuesday’s agenda.

