Wintry weekend ahead with difficult travel expected

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm watch has been issued for a good share of eastern Iowa. As the storm plays out is looks to begin as a bit of light morning drizzle followed by a freezing rain/sleet mix through late afternoon. The precipitation then transitions to snow which continues into Sunday morning. The heavy snow is likely during the later afternoon and early evening. 4-8 “of snow is expected for most areas north of I-80. South of I-80 the wintry mix continues. Stay up to date on the latest forecast throughout the upcoming weekend. Have a goodnight and a safe weekend!

