Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -People 65 and older in Washington County are getting their first chance at the COVID-19 vaccine next weekend, on Saturday February 6th.

This will be Washington County’s first mass clinic, as it moves into Phase 1B for distributing vaccines next week. The clinic will be at the Wellman Parkside YMCA, in Wellman. It’s specifically for people over the age of 65-a group that makes up 20% of the population in Washington County.

Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski says putting together a clinic of this scope takes a lot of work, including finding volunteers, a large enough space for people to social distance, and getting the vaccine supply in. ”We know people are excited, we know people are anxious, we know people are ready to get vaccinated and try to get back to some semblance of normalcy. And we completely understand, and we also understand this will all take time, you know, and we ask people to be patient, we are trying to do the very best that we can,” says Pettit-Majewski. She says she’s encouraging people to stay patient, and to keep wearing a mask and social distance even after being vaccinated.

Officials say if some seniors can’t make it to the event next Saturday, not to worry. The Washington County Public Health Department plans to hold more mass vaccinations as they receive more vaccines. Information about the clinic on February 6th, as well as future clinics and vaccine information can be found here.

To sign up for the clinic on February 6th, officials say to call the Washington County Public Health Department at 319-653-7758 starting Monday morning.

