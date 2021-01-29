Advertisement

University of Iowa to cut 13 facility management positions

The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is eliminating 13 positions due to steady decline in workload over the last several years that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university announced on Friday it will eliminate its Central Maintenance Shop and the 13 positions within February 12.

The 13 employees were notified on January 11.

The maintenance shop offered services like painting, carpentry, cabinet making, insulation and sheet metal fabrication and repair.

The university said the shop’s low volume of work means the shop has not recovered enough funding to cover salary, benefits and shop overhead.

