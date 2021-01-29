UnityPoint Health to open new express clinic in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health said it plans to open a new UnityPoint Clinic - Express location on Collins Road, near Lindale Mall on April 5.

The clinic will be located at 151 Collins Road NE, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week, including weekends and holidays.

The express clinic will be the second of its kind in the area.

UnityPoint Health said these clinics focus on convenience and personalized care, with a process designed to get patients in and out in under 30 minutes.

The clinic will treat non-emergency conditions like colds, sore throats, the flu, minor sports injuries and will provide other services like school/sports physicals and flu shots.

When the clinic opens it will accept walk-ins, but people can also make appointments at unitypoint.org/urgentcare.

