Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the...
Winter Storm Watch issued, wintry mess expected Saturday
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
A spokesperson with the company who owns Kennedy Mall said Christopher & Banks had struggled...
Two retailers announce they are closing Dubuque stores

Latest News

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors' decision to cut health department money for an...
Black Hawk County decision to cut money for epidemiologist position under legal review
Black Hawk County vaccine supply limited
Black Hawk County officials say vaccine supply limited
Temple coach John Chaney embraces senior guard Aaron McKie at the end of their game with...
John Chaney, Temple’s commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89
A sign outside of the Dubuque Community School District offices.
Dubuque schools discontinuing hybrid learning, returning to in-person learning on February 15th