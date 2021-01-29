Advertisement

Timeline for vaccination eligibility in higher education is currently unknown

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Do we know where individuals who work at colleges and universities stand in the vaccination phases? I see information for PK - 12 educators, but nothing about higher education.

Source: Johnson County Public Health

Answer: Unfortunately, we don’t know when those who work in higher education will be able to receive the vaccine.

We’re getting our information for this answer from the Johnson County Public Health Department and documents for the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state agency specifically only made staff in pre-school through high school eligible along with childcare workers and early childhood education for the vaccine. Therefore staff in higher education are not included.

IDPH also specifically excluded people who live in college dorms. Even though, It made workers who live in congregate settings, including shelters and sober living homes eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Johnson County Health Department said the state may update phase 1B or they may clarify in phase 1 C, but it will really depend on IDACs recommendations.

