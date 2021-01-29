Advertisement

Some claimants may not have received new unemployment insurance debit card

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development says some people who were supposed to receive unemployment insurance benefits through a debit card may not have received them.

This week, Iowa Workforce Development transitioned debit cards from Bank of America to U.S. Bank ReliaCards.

While most recipients received their card, some cards were returned to the agency.

The agency says they’ve identified the cause of the problem as an incorrect data file provided to U.S. Bank.

This resulted in not all necessary cards being issued to claimants.

The agency said, “The error has now been corrected and Iowa Workforce Development is working closely with U.S. Bank to expedite the process of issuing and delivering new debit cards to any claimant who has not yet received a new card.”

IWD said claimants can go online to expedite receipt of a new card by logging into their weekly claim application here and selecting the “View/Update Payment Method” option on the left side of the page.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
A spokesperson with the company who owns Kennedy Mall said Christopher & Banks had struggled...
Two retailers announce they are closing Dubuque stores
Iowa House passes resolution to end abortion rights

Latest News

Police made the arrest of 22-year-old Shuntez Porter, of Waterloo, in the 700 block of Russell...
Waterloo police arrest man with federal arrest warrant
A new study shows there may be more risks associated with vaping than previously thought.
Vaping and Tobacco study finds more risks than previously thought
Experts now believe new variations of the coronavirus may cause thousands of more deaths in the...
New coronavirus variants could add 85,000 more deaths in US by May
The president is pushing for a bipartisan agreement on his $1.9 trillion recovery plan.
Biden administration pushing for more pandemic relief
More than three weeks after the deadly Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for...
House Speaker Pelosi calls for more security funding for Congress