Some claimants may not have received new unemployment insurance debit card

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development says some people who were supposed to receive unemployment insurance benefits through a debit card may not have received them.

This week, Iowa Workforce Development transitioned debit cards from Bank of America to U.S. Bank ReliaCards.

While most recipients received their card, some cards were returned to the agency.

The agency says they’ve identified the cause of the problem as an incorrect data file provided to U.S. Bank.

This resulted in not all necessary cards being issued to claimants.

The agency said, “The error has now been corrected and Iowa Workforce Development is working closely with U.S. Bank to expedite the process of issuing and delivering new debit cards to any claimant who has not yet received a new card.”

IWD said claimants can go online to expedite receipt of a new card by logging into their weekly claim application here and selecting the “View/Update Payment Method” option on the left side of the page.

