Prosecutors object to subpoena of Mollie Tibbetts’ records

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) -Prosecutors in the case of a slain University of Iowa student are calling defense attorneys’ subpoenaing of the victim’s bank records a “fishing expedition.”

The Gazette reports that defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera have subpoenaed Mollie Tibbetts’ bank records. Prosecutors with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have filed a motion objecting.

The man suspected of murdering Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts last year will appear in court Tuesday. Cristhian Rivera was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who disappeared in July of 2018 while out for a jog. (NBC) (KWQC)

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ July 2018 stabbing death.

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Rob Tibbetts, father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in a Saturday, Sept. 1, opinion piece spoke out against using his daughter&rsquo;s death &ldquo;to advance views she believed were profoundly racist,&rdquo; a call that comes after President Donald Trump and others seized on the suspected killer&rsquo;s citizenship to argue for changes in U.S. immigration laws. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (KY3)

Officials say Rivera stalked Tibbetts while she was running in Brooklyn, Iowa, and stabbed her to death when she rejected his advances.

This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn on Thursday, July 19, 2018. A neighbor reported seeing her going for a jog Wednesday evening. The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said Monday, July 23, 2018, that Tibbetts had not been found. (Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP) (KY3)

Rivera’s trial is set to begin May 17.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) (KCRG)

