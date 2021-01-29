People 65 and older look to escape their homes as vaccinations slowly continue in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic has taken away family get-togethers and celebrations for months now.

Now that those 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Linn County, people said they’re looking forward to taking that first step back to normal.

Mary Taylor, who received her first dose of the vaccine on Thursday, told us she’s spent most of the past year inside her home.

“I know people who died,” she said. “My husbands brother died, some other people’s spouses have died.”

Her husband, Bruce Taylor, told TV9 he misses going out to eat since the pandemic begins.

“We used to once or twice a week eat out,” he said “But now the closest we get is drive-up or pick up.”

Before the Governor announced changes to the state’s vaccination plan last week, people 65 and older would have had to wait until February 1st to receive the vaccine. The new plan gives health departments flexibility to vaccinate people 65 and older before February 1st.

Michael Riches, who is a nursing student, was one of the Mercy University Students administering the around 50 doses the clinic had available.

He said the feeling of administering the vaccine is exactly why he’s going into that career.

“This is what, this is what I started nursing for was to help and be able to make people better and confident that what I’m giving them is good,” Riches said. ”And that they won’t hesitate because I won’t hesitate.”

Phase 1B, which includes people over the age

