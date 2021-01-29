Advertisement

People 65 and older look to escape their homes as vaccinations slowly continue in Linn County

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic has taken away family get-togethers and celebrations for months now.

Now that those 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Linn County, people said they’re looking forward to taking that first step back to normal.

Mary Taylor, who received her first dose of the vaccine on Thursday, told us she’s spent most of the past year inside her home.

“I know people who died,” she said. “My husbands brother died, some other people’s spouses have died.”

Her husband, Bruce Taylor, told TV9 he misses going out to eat since the pandemic begins.

“We used to once or twice a week eat out,” he said “But now the closest we get is drive-up or pick up.”

Before the Governor announced changes to the state’s vaccination plan last week, people 65 and older would have had to wait until February 1st to receive the vaccine. The new plan gives health departments flexibility to vaccinate people 65 and older before February 1st.

Michael Riches, who is a nursing student, was one of the Mercy University Students administering the around 50 doses the clinic had available.

He said the feeling of administering the vaccine is exactly why he’s going into that career.

“This is what, this is what I started nursing for was to help and be able to make people better and confident that what I’m giving them is good,” Riches said. ”And that they won’t hesitate because I won’t hesitate.”

Phase 1B, which includes people over the age

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI locates woman linked to child sexual exploitation case
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm

Latest News

The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line