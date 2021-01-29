One year later, family and friends hold vigil for Cedar Rapids shooting victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Family and friends of Jose Eduardo Millan-Ramirez gathered for a vigil Thursday night in Cedar Rapids.

Thursday marked one year since police said someone shot the 22-year-old man outside an apartment on the city’s northeast side.

It happened near the intersection of C Avenue and Boyson Road, early on January 28, 2020. Officers haven’t made an arrest in the case.

The vigil was held at the site of the shooting, just outside the Country Hill Townhomes.

Friends said their hope is to bring attention to the case and encourage someone who knows what happened to talk.

Millan-Ramirez’s brother was there the night of the shooting. He said he wants to see justice, so he can heal.

“There’s not a day where I don’t think about what I’ve seen and what I went through,” Jose’s brother Christopher Millan-Ramirez said. “It’s just unbearable.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

Or submit a tip anonymously through Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) CS-CRIME.

