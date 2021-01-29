One more quiet day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One quieter day before the weather turns wintry. Moisture rolls back in with a mostly cloudy day ahead. Highs on Friday get back to seasonable 20s. Patchy drizzle develops late Friday night into Saturday morning. A wintry mix is likely changing to snow Saturday afternoon and evening. The snow is likely to continue into Sunday. Significant travel impacts are likely to be found with this system including across Eastern Iowa. Another system is then set to move in by the middle of next week. Have a good night!

