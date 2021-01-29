Advertisement

Next system arrives tomorrow afternoon, winter storm watch issued

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Enjoy today’s quiet weather, even if that does mean more clouds in the sky. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the weekend storm system. Plan on a dry start to Saturday with a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow overspreading our area by the afternoon hours. The transition to snow should be rather fast and in the late afternoon and evening, may fall at a rate of 1″/hour or greater. On the ice side, about a tenth of an inch of ice can be expected, with around 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation in many areas. The exception to this will be areas south of Interstate 80 where ice and mixed precipitation is expected to keep snow totals in the 2 to 4 inch range. No matter how we look at it, it’s a mess and we’ll be glad when it’s gone which should be Sunday afternoon. Be sure and keep plugged in for the latest forecast updates through the weekend.

