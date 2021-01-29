Advertisement

Johnson County urges patience as it prepares to begin Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Public Health is planning to start phase 1B vaccinations on February 1, but warns supply will be limited.

Public Health officials say, based on current allocations, finishing Phases 1A and 1B will take weeks, possibly months. There is currently no public sign-up option.

UIHC and Mercy Iowa City are working to contact eligible patients, directly.

Leaders say, as supply increases, there will be more opportunities for vaccination.

In the meantime, health officials say everyone should continue taking protective measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Recommendations include wearing a mask, staying six feet away from others, washing hands often and staying home when sick.

For more information visit Johnson County’s coronavirus website.

