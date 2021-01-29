Advertisement

Iowa reports 45 more COVID-19 deaths, 947 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 45 more COVID-19 related deaths and 947 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 317,381 cases and 4,577 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,174 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 403 of the reported deaths.

A total of 281,200 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations and ventilator usage declined over the last 24 hours. The state reported a total of 383 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That number is down from the 391 reported on Thursday. Over the last 24 hours, 60 more people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 82 virus patients in the ICU and 29 patients on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,776 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,463,697 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 25.1 percent.

