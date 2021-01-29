Iowa legislature passes gun rights amendment, voters to decide in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -An amendment to the Iowa Constitution looking to strengthen gun rights will now head to voters.

The Iowa House and Senate passed an amendment declaring the quote “right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

The final vote for the House came shortly before 7:00 P.M. and was approved in the Republican-controlled Senate by a 29-18 party lines votes.

This is the second time the bill has moved through the legislature after being approved in 2019.

It will now go to voters in the 2022 general election.

The resolution requires any gun restrictions be subject to “strict scrutiny”, the highest standard of judicial review.

Critics have warned the amendment would mean future gun safety laws and possibly current restrictions *could be blocked* in court.

