Iowa legislature passes bill requiring schools to offer 100% in-person learning option
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa legislature passed an education bill on Thursday night requiring schools to give parents the option to send students to class full-time during the pandemic.
The bill passed the Senate 29-18 earlier on Thursday and later passed the House 59-39.
The bill will now go to Governor Kim Reynold, who is expected to sign it into law.
The bill covers the 2020-2021 school year, which ends before June 30th. If a school is switching to hybrd or virtual learning learning, in-person classes must also be offered.
Under the bill, the requirement can be waived by a Public Health Disaster declaration issued by Governor Reynolds.
It may also be waived if the Department of Education grants a waiver if a school has a high number of teachers quarantining because of COVID-19.
