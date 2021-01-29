Iowa legislature passes bill requiring schools to offer 100% in-person learning option

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa legislature passed an education bill on Thursday night requiring schools to give parents the option to send students to class full-time during the pandemic.

The bill passed the Senate 29-18 earlier on Thursday and later passed the House 59-39.

The bill will now go to Governor Kim Reynold, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill covers the 2020-2021 school year, which ends before June 30th. If a school is switching to hybrd or virtual learning learning, in-person classes must also be offered.

Under the bill, the requirement can be waived by a Public Health Disaster declaration issued by Governor Reynolds.

It may also be waived if the Department of Education grants a waiver if a school has a high number of teachers quarantining because of COVID-19.

This legislation just passed the Iowa House and Senate, and I look forward to signing it into law. pic.twitter.com/CLlGNOI9Aw — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.