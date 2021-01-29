Advertisement

Iowa legislature passes bill requiring schools to offer 100% in-person learning option

The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, photographed on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. (Liz...
The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, photographed on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa legislature passed an education bill on Thursday night requiring schools to give parents the option to send students to class full-time during the pandemic.

The bill passed the Senate 29-18 earlier on Thursday and later passed the House 59-39.

The bill will now go to Governor Kim Reynold, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill covers the 2020-2021 school year, which ends before June 30th. If a school is switching to hybrd or virtual learning learning, in-person classes must also be offered.

Under the bill, the requirement can be waived by a Public Health Disaster declaration issued by Governor Reynolds.

It may also be waived if the Department of Education grants a waiver if a school has a high number of teachers quarantining because of COVID-19.

