Iowa City schools adopt new policies on seclusion and restraint techniques

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City Community School District Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to adopt the state’s new policies about seclusion and restraint.

The new rules outline that seclusion and restraint should only be used when there’s a safety threat or possibility of property damage.

The state Board of Education issued the new rules in November.

A mother of a child with disabilities said at the board meeting on Tuesday that all seclusion and restraint is child abuse.

The Iowa City School District documented 1,400 cases of restraint and seclusion in the 2018-2019 school year.

