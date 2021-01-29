Gov. Reynolds signs bill requiring schools to offer 100% in-person learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law requiring schools to offer full time in person learning despite the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Iowa House and Senate passed the bill that would even cover the current school year.

The bill says if a school is switching to hybrid or virtual learning, in-person classes must also be offered.

That requirement can be waived by a Public Health Disaster declaration issued by Governor Reynolds, or waived if the Department of Education grants a school waiver due to teachers quarantining.

