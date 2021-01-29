Advertisement

Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dunkin’ gives new meaning to the word “sweetheart.”

The doughnut chain has a bunch of special treats for Valentine’s Day, including heart-shaped doughnuts.

For a limited time, they’ve also got pink velvet and mocha macchiatos available.

On top of that, Dunkin’ is putting marriage on its menu in New York by debuting an online wedding-themed shop where couples can get hitched with a drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Officials say the marriage menu contest gives couples a safe way to be hitched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners will each receive special wedding gifts from Dunkin’ including professional pictures and a cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
A spokesperson with the company who owns Kennedy Mall said Christopher & Banks had struggled...
Two retailers announce they are closing Dubuque stores
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Iowa House passes resolution to end abortion rights

Latest News

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96
As the Biden administration pushes for a bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan, another variant of...
Stimulus talks continue as new variant found in the US
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split