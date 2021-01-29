Advertisement

Dubuque schools discontinuing hybrid learning, returning to in-person learning on February 15th

A sign outside of the Dubuque Community School District offices.
A sign outside of the Dubuque Community School District offices.(KCRG File)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque Community School District has announced they are discontinuing hybrid learning and will return fully to in-person instruction on Monday, February 15th.

The move follows Governor Kim Reynolds’ signing of a new law in-person learning law on Friday morning.

The bill passed the Iowa House and Senate on Thursday evening.

The District says they offer fully online learning in addition to fully in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.

In a statement, the District wrote that “we remain committed to providing the safest possible environment for our students and staff. We will maintain many of the significant mitigation efforts that have been in place throughout the school year, including:

  • Consistent and correct use of masks
  • Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette
  • Cleaning and disinfection
  • Contact tracing in collaboration with local health department”

Click here to read the full statement from the District.

