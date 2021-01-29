Dubuque police looking for Best Buy theft suspect
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect (pictured below) who allegedly stole merchandise from a Best Buy.
The incident occurred on at approximately 3:40 P.M. on Saturday, January 9th, at the Best Buy at 801 Wacker Dr. in Dubuque.
Anyone with any information is asked to submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
