Dubuque police looking for Best Buy theft suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect (pictured below) who allegedly stole merchandise from a Best Buy.

The incident occurred on at approximately 3:40 P.M. on Saturday, January 9th, at the Best Buy at 801 Wacker Dr. in Dubuque.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

