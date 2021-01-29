Advertisement

Dubuque police looking for Best Buy theft suspect

Dubuque police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole...
Dubuque police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from a Best Buy on January 9, 2021.(City of Dubuque)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect (pictured below) who allegedly stole merchandise from a Best Buy.

The incident occurred on at approximately 3:40 P.M. on Saturday, January 9th, at the Best Buy at 801 Wacker Dr. in Dubuque.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

Dubuque police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect (pictured below) who...
Dubuque police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect (pictured below) who allegedly stole merchandise from a Best Buy on January 9, 2021.(City of Dubuque)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the...
Winter Storm Watch issued, wintry mess expected Saturday
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
A spokesperson with the company who owns Kennedy Mall said Christopher & Banks had struggled...
Two retailers announce they are closing Dubuque stores

Latest News

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors' decision to cut health department money for an...
Black Hawk County decision to cut money for epidemiologist position under legal review
Black Hawk County vaccine supply limited
Black Hawk County officials say vaccine supply limited
A sign outside of the Dubuque Community School District offices.
Dubuque schools discontinuing hybrid learning, returning to in-person learning on February 15th
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The hotline has more than 200 operators to help the public with questions about the vaccine....
Timeline for vaccination eligibility in higher education is currently unknown