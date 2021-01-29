COVID-19 raises youth violence concerns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2020 was the deadliest year on-record in Cedar Rapids with 12 homicides.

Many of those killings involved young adults under the age of 30 as well as some teenagers. That has some advocates who work to reduce youth violence worried. They said the pandemic has made their mission more difficult.

“LBA has been directly impacted by a lot of the students that were associated with these shootings,” said Leaders, Believers, and Achievers Founder Alphonse O’Bannon. “Whether they were the kid pulling the trigger, or one of the kids that were dying from the gun.”

O’Bannon’s organization, which has been around for 9-years, focuses on stopping youth violence through programs, role models, and reaching out to young people likely to get involved. He said the pandemic has made his work difficult. Before the pandemic, he would see over 350 young people. That number dropped to just over 105.

“We were in the same boat as the Cedar Rapids School District and other organizations of trying to identify where these kids were at,” he said. “We need to get them back engaged in the mindset of growth and trying to accomplish goals.”

“O’Bannon and his group were one of the five recipients to receive money through the Safe, Equitable, and Thriving Community Fund. That money was partially funded by the city of Cedar Rapids and Linn County. With the $25-thousand, O’Bannon started a new program called “Change Habits and Attitudes now, Goals and Education.” That program will focus on young people involved in violence, from victims to anyone likely to be a part of it. He said they were also working on an app to try and meet more youth virtually.

“Our plans have to continue to change. It was an ongoing game plan that we came up with,” he said.

“While he continues to fine-tune his work to reach more young people, he said many people in the neighborhoods throughout Cedar Rapids needed to be on-board with getting involved.

“If we get on one side of this and show our community that we want things to be different, I think we have the ability to change,” he said. “We could move forward into a world that everybody can have a sense of belonging, sense of relationship, and everyone can dream.”

