Cedar Rapids police arrest man over election misconduct

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man accused of election misconduct for submitting a voter registration application that he knew was false or fraudulent.

Investigators determined that 53-year-old Blair David Campbell provided a residential address he was not living at when he signed the Voter Oath regarding his address.

It was submitted to the Linn County Auditor at 1700 Boyson Road NE.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday and the arrest was made on Thursday.

