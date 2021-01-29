Cedar Rapids City Council awards $1,079,940 to repair Veterans Memorial Stadium in time for baseball season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids City Council awarded more than $1 Million to repair Veterans Memorial Stadium in time for baseball. The stadium was significantly damaged during the August derecho.

$692,000 was awarded to to Musco Sports Lighting to repair damaged lights and $387,940 was awarded to MediaQuest Sign Company to handle signage.

The City Council heard bids from the companies a couple of days ago. They held a special session this morning hoping to act fast enough for the Kernels to play ball at the stadium this summer.

