Cedar Rapids City Council awards $1,079,940 to repair Veterans Memorial Stadium in time for baseball season
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids City Council awarded more than $1 Million to repair Veterans Memorial Stadium in time for baseball. The stadium was significantly damaged during the August derecho.
$692,000 was awarded to to Musco Sports Lighting to repair damaged lights and $387,940 was awarded to MediaQuest Sign Company to handle signage.
The City Council heard bids from the companies a couple of days ago. They held a special session this morning hoping to act fast enough for the Kernels to play ball at the stadium this summer.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.