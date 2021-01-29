Blank Park Zoo ask for the public to vote on a name for the giraffe calf born last week
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo is asking for help picking a name for the male giraffe calf that was born on January 18.
The choices are:
- Mosi - meaning ‘first born’
- Raza - meaning ‘hope’
- Ikemba (Kemba) - meaning ‘strength of a nation,’ ‘power of the people,’ ‘full of faith’
Anyone can vote for free at BlankParkZoo.com/Vote
The official name will be revealed on February 3.
