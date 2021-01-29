Black Hawk County officials say vaccine supply limited

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Black Hawk County Health Department is asking for patience when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

People age 65 and older can begin getting vaccinated there next week. But that doesn’t mean they will be able to get the vaccine right away.

Black Hawk County Public Health said on Thursday they’re being allocated 800 vaccines for next week, the majority of which will go to people age 65 and up.

We are allocating 700 of those doses to the age 65 and older population, however the population of 65 and older people in the county that still need vaccination is approximately 20,000,” said Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye, Director of the Black Hawk County Health Department.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

Officials are asking people in Black Hawk County to wait until they get a call from their health care provider letting them know it’s their turn to make an appointment.

Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye talks about vaccine availability in Black Hawk County relating to upcoming demand. Posted by Black Hawk County Health Department on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.