Biden faces scrutiny over reliance on executive orders

President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass COVID-19 economic relief.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness amid growing scrutiny of his reliance on executive orders in his first days in office.

The president in just over a week has already signed more than three dozen executive orders and directives aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic as well as a gamut of other issues, including environmental regulations, immigration policies and racial justice.

Biden has also sought to use the orders to erase foundational policy initiatives by former president Donald Trump.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says Biden’s reliance on executive action in the early going conflicts with the Democrat’s pledge as a candidate to be a consensus builder.

