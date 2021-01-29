Advertisement

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.

A statement released late Thursday says two of the soldiers are in critical condition.

The 1st Armored Division says all 11 soldiers have been placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The statement says the incident is under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
A spokesperson with the company who owns Kennedy Mall said Christopher & Banks had struggled...
Two retailers announce they are closing Dubuque stores
Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Iowa House passes resolution to end abortion rights

Latest News

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96
As the Biden administration pushes for a bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan, another variant of...
Stimulus talks continue as new variant found in the US
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split