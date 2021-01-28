With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With more snow on the way this weekend, we went back and looked at how much snow we’ve had so far this season.

In Cedar Rapids, we have received around 27.3″ of snow which Is 9.0″ above average for the season so far. Dubuque has our highest total at 37.5″, which is 13.9″ above average. Waterloo has received 28.8″ of snow, which is also above average by around 8.2″. Iowa City has also picked up 23.5″, which is 7.4″ above average.

The table below shows how much snow multiple locations across eastern Iowa have received so far this season.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there.

CITY COUNTY SNOWFALL THIS SEASON SO FAR AINSWORTH 7.4 N Washington County 11.6 AMANA 4.7 W Iowa County 27 ANAMOSA 3 SSW Jones County 25.8 BELLE PLAINE Benton County 16.3 BELLEVUE L AND D 12 Jackson County 28.1 BETTENDORF 1.6 W Scott County 13.9 CALAMUS 2.0 NE Clinton County 21.1 CALMAR NE Winneshiek County 11.5 CAMANCHE 1.2 W Clinton County 11.2 CASCADE Dubuque County 19 CEDAR FALLS 0.4 WNW Black Hawk County 12.4 CEDAR RAPIDS 2.7 NE Linn County 22.7 CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1 Linn County 27.3 CENTER JUNCTION 2.6 W Jones County 25.2 CENTER POINT 0.6 NNW Linn County 14.4 CENTRAL CITY Linn County 22.4 CENTRAL CITY 6.7 W Linn County 15.6 CHARLOTTE 1.9 WNW Clinton County 16.3 CLINTON NO 1 Clinton County 19.2 COLUMBUS JUNCTION Louisa County 11.7 CORALVILLE 1.3 SE Johnson County 12.9 CORALVILLE 1.4 S Johnson County 33.9 DAVENPORT 0.9 WNW Scott County 12.2 DAVENPORT WFO Scott County 22.2 DE WITT Clinton County 11 DECORAH Winneshiek County 12.7 DECORAH 4.9SE Winneshiek County 13.9 DECORAH 7.9 ENE Winneshiek County 14.6 DUBUQUE #3 Dubuque County 37.2 DUBUQUE L & D 11 Dubuque County 20.8 DUBUQUE REGIONAL AP Dubuque County 37.5 ELDRIDGE 0.7 SSW Scott County 16.2 ELKADER 6 SSW Clayton County 22.4 ELMA Howard County 11.8 ELY 0.5 SE Linn County 23.7 FAIRFAX 4.0 NW Benton County 18.4 FAYETTE Fayette County 17.7 GILBERTVILLE 1.0 NW Black Hawk County 15.9 GUTTENBERG L AND D 10 Clayton County 24.8 HARPERS FERRY 6.4 SSW Allamakee County 14 HOPKINTON 5.4 WSW Delaware County 19.4 INDEPENDENCE 0.9 WNW Buchanan County 11.5 IONIA 2 W Chickasaw County 7.5 IOWA CITY Johnson County 23.5 IOWA CITY 1.1 SE Johnson County 18.1 LE CLAIRE 1.8 NNE Scott County 13.8 LOWDEN Cedar County 34.7 MANCHESTER #2 Delaware County 22.2 MAQUOKETA Jackson County 27.5 MARENGO Iowa County 3.8 MARENGO 2.6 SSW Iowa County 18.5 MARION 1.7 NNW Linn County 9 MONONA 9.8 N Allamakee County 12.8 MONTICELLO Jones County 28 MOUNT AUBURN 2.2 NNW Benton County 9 MOUNT PLEASANT 1 SSW Henry County 0.3 MUSCATINE Muscatine County 13.7 MUSCATINE 2.1 N Muscatine County 11.6 MUSCATINE 2N Muscatine County 17 NEW HAMPTON Chickasaw County 16.5 NEW HAMPTON 0.3 NNW Chickasaw County 11.6 NEW HAMPTON 0.4 SW Chickasaw County 15.5 NEW LONDON 1.5 SW Henry County 9 NORTH ENGLISH Iowa County 14.8 NORTH LIBERTY 0.7 SSW Johnson County 24.5 OELWEIN 1E Fayette County 19.3 OSKALOOSA Mahaska County 10.1 OSKALOOSA 7.5 SW Mahaska County 14 PARK VIEW 0.2 WSW Scott County 17.3 PARNELL 0.1 SSW Iowa County 19.5 POSTVILLE Allamakee County 6.2 POSTVILLE 5.5 NE Allamakee County 14.8 RICKARDSVILLE 0.2 W Dubuque County 11.7 RIVERDALE 0.5 N Scott County 10 SALEM 1 S Henry County 10.3 SALEM 3.1 ESE Henry County 5.5 SIGOURNEY Keokuk County 20.2 SOLON 0.3 ESE Johnson County 28.5 STANLEY Buchanan County 28.1 STRAWBERRY POINT Clayton County 32.8 SWISHER 0.4 NNE Johnson County 18.9 SWISHER #2 Johnson County 27.9 TRIPOLI Bremer County 16.2 VINTON Benton County 15.2 WAPELLO 5.4 SE Louisa County 8.6 WASHINGTON Washington County 14.9 WASHINGTON 5.8 SW Washington County 0.5 WATERLOO 1.9 SSE Black Hawk County 21.2 WATERLOO MUNICIPAL AP Black Hawk County 28.8 WAUCOMA 1WNW Fayette County 7 WAUCOMA 3.2 S Fayette County M WAUKON 0.5 ESE Allamakee County 20.9 WELLMAN 4.0 E Washington County 16.2 WEST LIBERTY 0.7 NNW Muscatine County 11.1 WILLIAMSBURG 1E Iowa County 34.7 WINTHROP 5.6 NNE Buchanan County 16.1

