With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With more snow on the way this weekend, we went back and looked at how much snow we’ve had so far this season.
In Cedar Rapids, we have received around 27.3″ of snow which Is 9.0″ above average for the season so far. Dubuque has our highest total at 37.5″, which is 13.9″ above average. Waterloo has received 28.8″ of snow, which is also above average by around 8.2″. Iowa City has also picked up 23.5″, which is 7.4″ above average.
The table below shows how much snow multiple locations across eastern Iowa have received so far this season.
When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there.
|CITY
|COUNTY
|SNOWFALL THIS SEASON SO FAR
|AINSWORTH 7.4 N
|Washington County
|11.6
|AMANA 4.7 W
|Iowa County
|27
|ANAMOSA 3 SSW
|Jones County
|25.8
|BELLE PLAINE
|Benton County
|16.3
|BELLEVUE L AND D 12
|Jackson County
|28.1
|BETTENDORF 1.6 W
|Scott County
|13.9
|CALAMUS 2.0 NE
|Clinton County
|21.1
|CALMAR NE
|Winneshiek County
|11.5
|CAMANCHE 1.2 W
|Clinton County
|11.2
|CASCADE
|Dubuque County
|19
|CEDAR FALLS 0.4 WNW
|Black Hawk County
|12.4
|CEDAR RAPIDS 2.7 NE
|Linn County
|22.7
|CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1
|Linn County
|27.3
|CENTER JUNCTION 2.6 W
|Jones County
|25.2
|CENTER POINT 0.6 NNW
|Linn County
|14.4
|CENTRAL CITY
|Linn County
|22.4
|CENTRAL CITY 6.7 W
|Linn County
|15.6
|CHARLOTTE 1.9 WNW
|Clinton County
|16.3
|CLINTON NO 1
|Clinton County
|19.2
|COLUMBUS JUNCTION
|Louisa County
|11.7
|CORALVILLE 1.3 SE
|Johnson County
|12.9
|CORALVILLE 1.4 S
|Johnson County
|33.9
|DAVENPORT 0.9 WNW
|Scott County
|12.2
|DAVENPORT WFO
|Scott County
|22.2
|DE WITT
|Clinton County
|11
|DECORAH
|Winneshiek County
|12.7
|DECORAH 4.9SE
|Winneshiek County
|13.9
|DECORAH 7.9 ENE
|Winneshiek County
|14.6
|DUBUQUE #3
|Dubuque County
|37.2
|DUBUQUE L & D 11
|Dubuque County
|20.8
|DUBUQUE REGIONAL AP
|Dubuque County
|37.5
|ELDRIDGE 0.7 SSW
|Scott County
|16.2
|ELKADER 6 SSW
|Clayton County
|22.4
|ELMA
|Howard County
|11.8
|ELY 0.5 SE
|Linn County
|23.7
|FAIRFAX 4.0 NW
|Benton County
|18.4
|FAYETTE
|Fayette County
|17.7
|GILBERTVILLE 1.0 NW
|Black Hawk County
|15.9
|GUTTENBERG L AND D 10
|Clayton County
|24.8
|HARPERS FERRY 6.4 SSW
|Allamakee County
|14
|HOPKINTON 5.4 WSW
|Delaware County
|19.4
|INDEPENDENCE 0.9 WNW
|Buchanan County
|11.5
|IONIA 2 W
|Chickasaw County
|7.5
|IOWA CITY
|Johnson County
|23.5
|IOWA CITY 1.1 SE
|Johnson County
|18.1
|LE CLAIRE 1.8 NNE
|Scott County
|13.8
|LOWDEN
|Cedar County
|34.7
|MANCHESTER #2
|Delaware County
|22.2
|MAQUOKETA
|Jackson County
|27.5
|MARENGO
|Iowa County
|3.8
|MARENGO 2.6 SSW
|Iowa County
|18.5
|MARION 1.7 NNW
|Linn County
|9
|MONONA 9.8 N
|Allamakee County
|12.8
|MONTICELLO
|Jones County
|28
|MOUNT AUBURN 2.2 NNW
|Benton County
|9
|MOUNT PLEASANT 1 SSW
|Henry County
|0.3
|MUSCATINE
|Muscatine County
|13.7
|MUSCATINE 2.1 N
|Muscatine County
|11.6
|MUSCATINE 2N
|Muscatine County
|17
|NEW HAMPTON
|Chickasaw County
|16.5
|NEW HAMPTON 0.3 NNW
|Chickasaw County
|11.6
|NEW HAMPTON 0.4 SW
|Chickasaw County
|15.5
|NEW LONDON 1.5 SW
|Henry County
|9
|NORTH ENGLISH
|Iowa County
|14.8
|NORTH LIBERTY 0.7 SSW
|Johnson County
|24.5
|OELWEIN 1E
|Fayette County
|19.3
|OSKALOOSA
|Mahaska County
|10.1
|OSKALOOSA 7.5 SW
|Mahaska County
|14
|PARK VIEW 0.2 WSW
|Scott County
|17.3
|PARNELL 0.1 SSW
|Iowa County
|19.5
|POSTVILLE
|Allamakee County
|6.2
|POSTVILLE 5.5 NE
|Allamakee County
|14.8
|RICKARDSVILLE 0.2 W
|Dubuque County
|11.7
|RIVERDALE 0.5 N
|Scott County
|10
|SALEM 1 S
|Henry County
|10.3
|SALEM 3.1 ESE
|Henry County
|5.5
|SIGOURNEY
|Keokuk County
|20.2
|SOLON 0.3 ESE
|Johnson County
|28.5
|STANLEY
|Buchanan County
|28.1
|STRAWBERRY POINT
|Clayton County
|32.8
|SWISHER 0.4 NNE
|Johnson County
|18.9
|SWISHER #2
|Johnson County
|27.9
|TRIPOLI
|Bremer County
|16.2
|VINTON
|Benton County
|15.2
|WAPELLO 5.4 SE
|Louisa County
|8.6
|WASHINGTON
|Washington County
|14.9
|WASHINGTON 5.8 SW
|Washington County
|0.5
|WATERLOO 1.9 SSE
|Black Hawk County
|21.2
|WATERLOO MUNICIPAL AP
|Black Hawk County
|28.8
|WAUCOMA 1WNW
|Fayette County
|7
|WAUCOMA 3.2 S
|Fayette County
|M
|WAUKON 0.5 ESE
|Allamakee County
|20.9
|WELLMAN 4.0 E
|Washington County
|16.2
|WEST LIBERTY 0.7 NNW
|Muscatine County
|11.1
|WILLIAMSBURG 1E
|Iowa County
|34.7
|WINTHROP 5.6 NNE
|Buchanan County
|16.1
