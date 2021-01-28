Advertisement

Two retailers announce they are closing Dubuque stores

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher & Banks, located in Kennedy Mall, and Carter’s in Asbury Plaza are two most recent retail stores that have announced they are closing their Dubuque stores.

Joe Bell, spokesperson for Cafaro Company, who owns Kennedy Mall and part of Asbury Plaza, said Christopher & Banks was already struggling economically before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He said, though, the retailer’s biggest issue was that it served a very limited niche since the store mostly sells work clothes and active wear for women ages 30 to 55.

When the shutdowns hit, it was very hard for them to recover.

“The fact is those shutdowns strangled the economy and made it very difficult for a retailer like Christopher & Banks to continue doing business,” he mentioned. “Think about their clients: they were not going to work, they were not going to school, they were not able to go out and enjoy a night out at their favorite restaurant or tavern.”

In regards to Carter’s, Bell said Carter had already announced it would be closing 200 stores by 2022 as soon as their leases came up.

